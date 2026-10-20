Musk to distribute SpaceX shares to children through Trump Accounts

Based on Friday's price of SpaceX stock, the 72 million shares Musk plans to donate would be worth around $10.5 billion, according to CNBC.

"This will be the first of many," Musk said about his philanthropic efforts.

The move has also drawn support from other high-profile individuals such as Michael and Susan Dell, Ray and Barbara Dalio, Gerstner himself, and Gwynne Shotwell, president of SpaceX.