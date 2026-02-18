Muthoot MC's Q3 profit almost doubles to ₹52 crore
Muthoot MCred just had a standout quarter—its Q3 net profit almost doubled to ₹52.16 crore, supported by AUM growth and expansion of its secured gold-loan portfolio.
Total income jumps to ₹294.83 crore
Total income jumped to ₹294.83 crore, and Assets Under Management hit ₹5,494.58 crore by the end of 2025.
Separately, Muthoot Finance also reported strong growth, with its executives noting that higher gold prices enabled customers to unlock greater value from their assets.
Gold loan scene
The company isn't just growing fast—it's also getting smarter about risk, tech, and efficiency.
Separate figures for Muthoot Finance's microfinance arm in Q3 FY26 (Oct-Dec 2025) are not provided in the source.
All in all, it shows how fintech is heating up in India's gold loan scene right now.