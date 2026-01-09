India's monthly SIP inflows hit record-high at ₹31,000cr in December

Despite the record SIP inflow, net inflows into equity-oriented mutual fund schemes saw a slight moderation in December. Equity funds recorded net inflows of ₹28,054 crore for the month, compared to ₹29,911 crore in November. Himanshu Srivastava from Morningstar Investment Research India observed that these flows indicate a phase of consolidation rather than a shift in investor sentiment amid intermittent market volatility.

Investor confidence

Steady SIP contributions support equity participation

Srivastava further noted that steady SIP contributions have continued to support overall equity participation. He observed some moderation in flows in mid-cap and small-cap categories after a strong run-up in valuations and market corrections. The expert said investors seem to be taking a more selective and disciplined approach, balancing return expectations with valuation comfort.