Myntra goes from ₹549 crore profit to ₹579 crore loss
By Mudit Dube
Oct 15, 2026 05:24 pm
What's the story
Myntra, the fashion e-commerce platform owned by Flipkart, has reported a net loss of ₹579 crore for the fiscal year 2026. This is a sharp contrast from the previous fiscal year (FY25), when it had posted a net profit of ₹548 crore. The company's operating revenue also took a hit, declining by 13% to ₹5,243 crore during this period.
Management change
Leadership transition amid financial challenges
The financial downturn comes as Myntra witnessed a major leadership transition in 2026.
Former CEO Nandita Sinha, who had been at the helm for four years, stepped down from her position.
She has since been succeeded by Sharon Pais, who now serves as the head of Myntra.