Myntra is shifting its Gurugram operations to Bengaluru
Business
Myntra, Flipkart's fashion and beauty arm, is shifting its Gurugram operations to its Bengaluru headquarters.
About 50 roles from the Catalogue Operations team will be affected—some folks will move, others will exit.
Sources said those impacted are getting severance pay, job placement help, and extended insurance cover.
Myntra just posted a huge financial comeback
Sources said this is all about making teams work better together—not because of AI replacing jobs.
The company just posted a huge financial comeback: net profit jumped to ₹548 crore in FY25 (up from ₹31 crore in FY24), with revenue rising 18%.
Fun fact: Myntra has done consolidations before.