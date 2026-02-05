NCLT admits India's 1st-ever corporate class action suit Business Feb 05, 2026

Big news for anyone interested in how companies treat their shareholders—India's National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) just admitted the country's first-ever corporate class action suit, and it's against Jindal Poly Films.

A group of minority shareholders, led by Ankit Jain, say the company sold shares to its own promoters at super low prices, allegedly costing everyone else over ₹2,500 crore.

The NCLT wasn't buying Jindal Poly's arguments to shut down the case and agreed that these shareholders deserve a proper hearing.

Next stop: the case will move to the merits stage (no specific next hearing date given in the source).