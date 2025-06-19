What's the story

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new rule that allows start-up founders to retain their Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs) even after being classified as promoters.

The move has been widely welcomed by investors, founders, and policy experts in India's tech ecosystem.

The change is seen as a solution to the long-standing conflict between India's listing regulations and the realities of high-growth start-ups.