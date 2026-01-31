Nifty 50 closes at 25,320, falls over 2% in January

Big events like the Budget often make markets nervous—especially with investors unsure about what's coming next for government spending and interest rates. Foreign investors have been selling off shares, while domestic investors are buying in, showing just how split opinions are right now.

Global factors adding pressure

Besides budget jitters, global factors like rising Japanese bond yields and stalled US talks are adding pressure.

Sectors such as metals and some banks have seen dips as investors hedge their bets.

Historically, Budget Day has tended to be a low-impact or inconsistent event, so market moves on the day are often muted even if pre-Budget volatility rises.