Nike's stock gets a boost after 1st-quarter numbers

Nike is adapting to stay ahead of rising competition

Nike's earnings per share shot up to 49 cents, way above the expected 27 cents, showing the brand still packs a punch despite supply hiccups and shaky demand in China.

CFO Matthew Friend noted that "progress will not be linear as dimensions of our business recover on different timelines," but Nike is adapting—cutting inventory by 2% and launching new lines like NikeSkims to stay ahead of rising competition from brands like On, Hoka, and Lululemon.