NLC India posts strong Q1, FY25 numbers; stock dips 2%
NLC India's stock dropped 2% to ₹237.32 on Thursday, despite the company posting some seriously strong numbers for the latest quarter and financial year.
The dip in share price suggests investors might be cautious, even though the company's profits are clearly on the rise.
Revenue up for both quarter and year
For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), NLC India's revenue was ₹3,825.61 crore—just a tad lower than last quarter—but net profit jumped to ₹839.15 crore from ₹468.36 crore.
For the full year ending March 2025, revenue climbed to ₹15,282.96 crore (up from ₹12,999.03 crore last year), while annual net profit soared to ₹2,713.37 crore from ₹1,867.32 crore.
Earnings per share also saw a big boost—from 13.47 to 19.57—highlighting just how much the company has grown financially this year, even if its stock price took a hit today.