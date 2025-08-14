NLC India posts strong Q1, FY25 numbers; stock dips 2%

Revenue up for both quarter and year

For Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), NLC India's revenue was ₹3,825.61 crore—just a tad lower than last quarter—but net profit jumped to ₹839.15 crore from ₹468.36 crore.

For the full year ending March 2025, revenue climbed to ₹15,282.96 crore (up from ₹12,999.03 crore last year), while annual net profit soared to ₹2,713.37 crore from ₹1,867.32 crore.

Earnings per share also saw a big boost—from 13.47 to 19.57—highlighting just how much the company has grown financially this year, even if its stock price took a hit today.