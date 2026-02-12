No late-night calls, no threats: RBI drafts new recovery rules

Recovery agents must have a certificate from IIBF

The draft guidelines, issued on Feb 12, 2026 and open for comments until Mar 6, propose that recovery agents should have a certificate from the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance or an institute tied up with IIBF, with a targeted effective date of July 1, 2026 once finalized.

The draft says that where a borrower has lodged a grievance, the bank shall not forward that particular recovery case to an employee/recovery agent until the grievance is disposed of, though the bank may continue recovery if it concludes the complaint is frivolous.

The draft proposes banning aggressive tactics: no abusive language, no late-night calls (only between 8 am-7 pm), no harassing friends or family, and no empty legal threats.