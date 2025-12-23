Next Article
Noida cracks down on Blinkit for trash violations
Business
Blinkit just got slapped with a ₹1 lakh fine after Noida Authority found them dumping and burning garbage outside their Sector 4 facility—definitely not what the city wants as it gears up for Swachh Survekshan rankings.
More businesses under the scanner
It wasn't just Blinkit; Cloud Kitchen A 37 and several shops were also caught with banned single-use plastic, totaling 345kg seized in one day.
The authority says repeat offenders can expect even tougher action ahead.
Blinkit's track record isn't great
This isn't Blinkit's first run-in—just last week, their Sector 62 kitchen was fined ₹5 lakh for things like mixing waste, dumping in parks, and illegal disposal.
They also had 50kg of banned plastic confiscated.
Noida seems serious about keeping things clean this time.