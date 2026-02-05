NSDL glitch delays share settlements, affects BTST trades
A tech glitch at NSDL, reported during the week and referenced in a Thursday notice, held up the usual T+1 settlement for trades made earlier this week, leaving some customers and brokers waiting for their shares to show up.
Brokers like Nirmal Bang have already told clients about pending credits and trades not reflecting as expected.
Timing is crucial for some investors right now
This hiccup comes right after a Budget holiday, squeezing the settlement window and making things tricky for anyone doing quick buy-sell (BTST) trades.
With market volatility high, some investors can't sell shares they just bought or vice versa, which can be frustrating.
Plus, a big lock-in period for over 149 million shares ends February 5, 2026—so timing is everything right now.
NSDL says they're on it: CEO Vijay Chandok mentioned backup systems are in place and normal service should return soon.
Still, the news hit NSDL's own stock price a bit today as some customers and brokers wait for things to get back on track.