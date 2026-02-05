NSDL glitch delays share settlements, affects BTST trades

Timing is crucial for some investors right now

This hiccup comes right after a Budget holiday, squeezing the settlement window and making things tricky for anyone doing quick buy-sell (BTST) trades.

With market volatility high, some investors can't sell shares they just bought or vice versa, which can be frustrating.

Plus, a big lock-in period for over 149 million shares ends February 5, 2026—so timing is everything right now.