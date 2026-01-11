NSE is bringing digital gold trading to your screen

More moves from NSE: social impact and smarter listings

NSE's Social Stock Exchange, started in 2019, helped raise ₹43 crore in the last calendar year for social causes.

On the business side, new rules for SME IPOs are helping better-quality companies get listed—about 20% have even moved up to the main board.

Plus, electricity futures trading is picking up pace and T+0 settlement has already been implemented, though it has not seen much traction, all part of NSE's push for a more accessible and efficient market.