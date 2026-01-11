NSE is bringing digital gold trading to your screen
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is about to launch electronic gold receipts (EGRs), making it way easier to invest in gold without dealing with the real thing.
EGRs show up right in your demat account, thanks to SEBI-regulated vault managers.
The rollout was supposed to happen back in 2022 but got held up over GST issues—now, it's finally on the horizon.
More moves from NSE: social impact and smarter listings
NSE's Social Stock Exchange, started in 2019, helped raise ₹43 crore in the last calendar year for social causes.
On the business side, new rules for SME IPOs are helping better-quality companies get listed—about 20% have even moved up to the main board.
Plus, electricity futures trading is picking up pace and T+0 settlement has already been implemented, though it has not seen much traction, all part of NSE's push for a more accessible and efficient market.