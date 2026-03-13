NSE's ₹4.75 lakh crore IPO on track for late 2026
NSE is finally making moves to go public, aiming for a huge ₹4.75 lakh crore valuation.
The exchange has set up an IPO committee and initiated preparatory steps after regulatory clearance, such as appointing banks and advisers.
If all goes to plan, NSE could hit the stock market by late 2026.
Draft documents to be filed in coming months
Reports vary — some cite about 10% (about ₹47,500 crore), while others indicate roughly 4-5% (about ₹21,000-₹25,000 crore):
this is a full offer-for-sale by current shareholders, so no new shares are being created.
The exchange expects to file draft documents in the next few months and hopes for a listing, subject to regulatory clearance and market conditions.
NSE's IPO saga and market dominance
NSE's IPO dreams have been on hold for several years, but things changed in February 2026 after the exchange set up an IPO committee and appointed advisers.
Despite delays, NSE has stayed at the top of India's capital markets game, handling everything from equities and derivatives to commodities across a whopping ₹460 lakh crore market cap.