NSE's ₹4.75 lakh crore IPO on track for late 2026

Draft documents to be filed in coming months

Reports vary — some cite about 10% (about ₹47,500 crore), while others indicate roughly 4-5% (about ₹21,000-₹25,000 crore):

this is a full offer-for-sale by current shareholders, so no new shares are being created.

The exchange expects to file draft documents in the next few months and hopes for a listing, subject to regulatory clearance and market conditions.