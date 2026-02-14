NSIL partners with GalaxEye to boost satellite imaging access
NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has just partnered with Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye to bring advanced satellite imagery to more people and industries.
Announced this Saturday, the move is set to help out in areas like farming, disaster response, and managing natural resources.
As Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye Space, put it, "Collaborating with NSIL allows us to bring advanced Earth observation capabilities to a wider set of users while contributing to India's strategic and developmental priorities."
First private Indian satellite operator to collaborate with NSIL
This agreement made GalaxEye the first private Indian satellite operator to formally collaborate with NSIL under a data reseller partnership agreement—a pretty big milestone for India's space scene.
The idea is to boost innovation by connecting government expertise with startup energy.
GalaxEye stands out for its high-res radar imaging tech (SAR payloads), and they're not stopping here: next up is "Mission Drishti," a new multi-sensor satellite, plus plans for a whole constellation of 10 satellites by 2030.