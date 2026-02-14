NSIL partners with GalaxEye to boost satellite imaging access Business Feb 14, 2026

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) has just partnered with Bengaluru-based startup GalaxEye to bring advanced satellite imagery to more people and industries.

Announced this Saturday, the move is set to help out in areas like farming, disaster response, and managing natural resources.

As Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye Space, put it, "Collaborating with NSIL allows us to bring advanced Earth observation capabilities to a wider set of users while contributing to India's strategic and developmental priorities."