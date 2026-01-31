NVIDIA bets big on AI, invests $100B in data centers
Business
NVIDIA is teaming up with OpenAI, planning to invest up to $100 billion to help build massive new AI infrastructure.
This move will let OpenAI create data centers packed with millions of NVIDIA GPUs, aiming for some seriously advanced AI.
OpenAI picks NVIDIA as its go-to partner for computing needs
OpenAI has chosen NVIDIA as its top partner for computing and networking. Together, they'll work on improving everything from model software to hardware and future plans.
The first phase—1 gigawatt of NVIDIA systems—has no launch date specified in the source.
Investment will be phased in, starting with the 1st gigawatt
NVIDIA's investment will roll out step by step, starting with that first gigawatt.
By joining forces, both companies hope to speed up how fast powerful new AI gets developed and deployed.