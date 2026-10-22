NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says HBM demand will keep climbing
NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang says he's not losing sleep over predictions of too many memory chips flooding the market by 2029.
At GTC Berlin, he told CNBC that demand for HBM, a type of random access memory (RAM), will keep climbing.
His comments come after some recent turbulence in memory stock prices, sparked by talk of oversupply.
Memory stocks fall after oversupply warning
Memory stocks like SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron took a hit after a South Korean opinion column warned about a possible "red ocean" of excess supply, meaning tougher competition and slimmer profits.
Adding to the buzz, China's ChangXin Memory Technologies announced new technology that could shake up the market even more.
Huang also pointed out how quickly China is advancing in semiconductors despite US export rules, reminding everyone how important China is to the global technology scene.