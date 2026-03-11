NVIDIA invests $2B in Russian AI startup Nebius
Business
Big news in the AI world: NVIDIA is investing a massive $2 billion in Nebius Group, sending Nebius's shares up by 15% today.
The goal? Supercharge Nebius's AI cloud capabilities as both companies team up to build next-level AI infrastructure, a hot topic as everyone scrambles for an edge in artificial intelligence.
Nebius is set to become a major player in AI cloud
With NVIDIA on board, Nebius will get access to cutting-edge computing platforms and plans to ramp up its AI power big time, aiming for over 5 gigawatts of computing capacity by 2030.
This partnership could make Nebius a serious contender in the global AI cloud race, giving it the tech muscle and expertise it needs to stand out.