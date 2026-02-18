NVIDIA partners with Yotta, L&T, E2E Networks to build AI factories

India is set to have its own sovereign AI future

This move is a big boost for India's $250 billion tech sector, making the country less dependent on Western cloud giants.

With E2E setting up powerful GPU clusters at L&T's Vyoma Data Center in Chennai and Tata Motors already using NVIDIA tools for smarter manufacturing, India is gearing up for its own sovereign AI future.

Even projects like high-speed railways and national power grids are tapping into these new platforms—so the next wave of innovation could be built right at home.