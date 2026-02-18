NVIDIA partners with Yotta, L&T, E2E Networks to build AI factories
NVIDIA just announced fresh partnerships with Yotta, L&T, and E2E Networks to build advanced AI "factories" across India.
These new centers, with Yotta's Shakti Cloud powered by over 20,000 NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs and with L&T and E2E building NVIDIA GPU deployments, are part of the IndiaAI Mission and will give startups, researchers, and companies affordable access to develop their own AI models—potentially reducing reliance on outside providers.
India is set to have its own sovereign AI future
This move is a big boost for India's $250 billion tech sector, making the country less dependent on Western cloud giants.
With E2E setting up powerful GPU clusters at L&T's Vyoma Data Center in Chennai and Tata Motors already using NVIDIA tools for smarter manufacturing, India is gearing up for its own sovereign AI future.
Even projects like high-speed railways and national power grids are tapping into these new platforms—so the next wave of innovation could be built right at home.