Next Article
October 2025: 14 IPOs raise over ₹46,000cr
Business
October 2025 was huge for India's stock market, with 14 companies going public and raising over ₹46,000 crore.
This beats last year's October record and shows just how much investor excitement is out there right now.
Tata Capital, LG Electronics India lead the pack
Tata Capital topped the charts by raising ₹15,512cr, while LG Electronics India brought in ₹11,607cr.
So far in 2025, 89 IPOs have pulled in over ₹1.38 lakh crore—just shy of last year's all-time high.
Experts say if things stay upbeat, we could see even more big numbers before the year wraps up.