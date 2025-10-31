October 2025: 14 IPOs raise over ₹46,000cr

Tata Capital, LG Electronics India lead the pack

Tata Capital topped the charts by raising ₹15,512cr, while LG Electronics India brought in ₹11,607cr.

So far in 2025, 89 IPOs have pulled in over ₹1.38 lakh crore—just shy of last year's all-time high.

Experts say if things stay upbeat, we could see even more big numbers before the year wraps up.