Ola acquires BharatSah'AI'yak, AI platform developed for Kumbh Mela assistance
What's the story
Ola Group's artificial intelligence division, Krutrim, has acquired the AI platform BharatSah'AI'yak from technology consultancy firm Samagra.
The deal was struck for an undisclosed amount and also includes the onboarding of Samagra's core AI team into Krutrim.
The acquisition is expected to boost Krutrim's offerings and expand its operations across India.
AI chatbot
BharatSah'AI'yak: The backbone of Maha Kumbh 2025 chatbot
BharatSah'AI'yak was used in building KumbhSah'AI'yak, a chatbot developed for the Maha Kumbh 2025 event.
KumbhSah'AI'yak provided round-the-clock assistance to pilgrims on rituals, navigation, accommodations, and attractions.
The integration of this platform into Krutrim's ecosystem will expand its offerings and improve its ability to create inclusive and intuitive AI solutions tailored to India's unique needs.
Future plans
Krutrim aims to enhance digital assistance in India
Krutrim had previously provided open-source LLM services for the KumbhSah'AI'yak chatbot.
With this new acquisition, the company intends to use its own Large Language Models (LLMs), AI engine, cloud infrastructure, and agentic platform to scale up BharatSah'AI'yak across India.
This move is part of Krutrim's broader strategy to enhance digital assistance in the country by leveraging advanced AI technologies.