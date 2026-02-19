Omnitech Engineering's ₹583cr IPO to open on February 25
Omnitech Engineering, based in Gujarat, is opening its ₹583 crore IPO from February 25-27.
Only the company's net proceeds from the fresh issue of ₹418 crore are proposed to be used for repayment/pre-payment of borrowings and for capital expenditure (setting up/upgrading facilities).
Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE (the RHP does not specify allotment or listing dates).
The company is a leading manufacturer of precision components
The company makes super-precise components (down to just 5 microns!) using IoT tech, for automotive, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, food processing and general manufacturing clients.
In FY25, nearly 75% of its revenue came from exports.
With a solid order book and a workforce, they're clearly aiming big.
Key details about the issue
This IPO includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹418 crore plus an offer for sale by the promoter for ₹165 crore.
Shares are split up for big investors (50%), retail buyers (35%), and others (15%).
Equirus Capital and ICICI Securities are managing the process.