Omnitech Engineering's ₹583cr IPO to open on February 25 Business Feb 19, 2026

Omnitech Engineering, based in Gujarat, is opening its ₹583 crore IPO from February 25-27.

Only the company's net proceeds from the fresh issue of ₹418 crore are proposed to be used for repayment/pre-payment of borrowings and for capital expenditure (setting up/upgrading facilities).

Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE (the RHP does not specify allotment or listing dates).