OpenAI paid London staff average £2,318,181 amid King's Cross expansion
Business
OpenAI's London team just got a major payday: last year, the company paid its 110 employees an average of £2,318,181 each in salary and shares. That's 58 times the UK median wage!
The move is part of OpenAI's push to attract top AI talent as they set up a new headquarters in King's Cross.
OpenAI pay pushes San Francisco housing
With OpenAI offering such huge paychecks, it's not just changing the job market. It's also driving up housing costs in major tech hubs like San Francisco.
The company's expansion highlights how AI is reshaping both where people work and live, with London emerging as a key spot for cutting-edge research (and some seriously competitive salaries).