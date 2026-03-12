Over 190 firms waiting to raise ₹2.5cr through upcoming IPOs
After a record about ₹1.75 lakh crore raised from IPOs recently, India's primary market has slowed down in early 2026.
Many companies are holding off their launches due to shaky markets and disappointing listing gains.
Still, more than 190 firms are lining up to raise over ₹2.5 lakh crore through upcoming IPOs, according to Prime Database.
88 companies have received Sebi's nod
Despite the slowdown, the pipeline is packed: 88 companies have already got Sebi's nod for ₹1.16 lakh crore worth of IPOs, while over 100 more are waiting for approval for another ₹1.4 lakh crore.
Average listing gains have dropped to just 2.2%
Average listing gains have dropped to just 2.2%, with some even seeing losses at debut, so issuers are playing it safe and waiting for better vibes in the market.
Retail and institutional participation has moderated recently, showing that everyone's being a bit more cautious this year.