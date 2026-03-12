Over 190 firms waiting to raise ₹2.5cr through upcoming IPOs Business Mar 12, 2026

After a record about ₹1.75 lakh crore raised from IPOs recently, India's primary market has slowed down in early 2026.

Many companies are holding off their launches due to shaky markets and disappointing listing gains.

Still, more than 190 firms are lining up to raise over ₹2.5 lakh crore through upcoming IPOs, according to Prime Database.