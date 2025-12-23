Oyo parent Prism gets green light for ₹6,650cr IPO
Prism, the company behind Oyo, just got shareholder approval to raise up to ₹6,650 crore through an IPO.
There's also a 1:19 bonus share issue coming up, with December 5 set as the record date.
What does Prism actually do?
Rebranded from Oravel in 2025, Prism has grown fast—posting a ₹200 crore profit in Q1 FY26 (up from ₹87 crore last year) and boosting revenue by 47% to ₹2,019 crore.
Founded by Ritesh Agarwal in 2012, Prism runs Oyo's global hospitality platform with over 100 million customers across 35 countries.
Their lineup includes budget hotels, premium stays like Townhouse/Sunday, vacation homes (Belvilla/DanCenter), and US-based Motel 6/Studio 6 properties operated in partnership with G6 Hospitality.
Other key details
Moody's gave Prism a stable rating and expects its EBITDA to double to $280 million (about ₹2,496 crore) in FY26.
The company has reported two years of PAT profits and is investing $10 million in marketing to drive customer adoption and expand website and My6 app capabilities in its US business.