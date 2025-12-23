Oyo parent Prism gets green light for ₹6,650cr IPO

What does Prism actually do?

Rebranded from Oravel in 2025, Prism has grown fast—posting a ₹200 crore profit in Q1 FY26 (up from ₹87 crore last year) and boosting revenue by 47% to ₹2,019 crore.

Founded by Ritesh Agarwal in 2012, Prism runs Oyo's global hospitality platform with over 100 million customers across 35 countries.

Their lineup includes budget hotels, premium stays like Townhouse/Sunday, vacation homes (Belvilla/DanCenter), and US-based Motel 6/Studio 6 properties operated in partnership with G6 Hospitality.