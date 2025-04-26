IndiGo cancels flights to these countries as Pakistan closes airspace
What's the story
IndiGo has announced the temporary cancellation of its flights to Almaty in Kazakhstan and Tashkent in Uzbekistan.
The decision comes as a direct result of the recent closure of Pakistani airspace, which has forced Indian airlines operating westward routes to take longer flight paths.
The airline's narrow-body planes, specifically Airbus models used for these destinations, are not designed for extended non-stop operations.
Flight modifications
Operational adjustments and schedule changes
In view of the airspace closure, IndiGo has disclosed that nearly 50 international routes will require longer sectors. This could lead to slight schedule changes.
The airline said, "With the same restrictions and limited rerouting options, unfortunately, Almaty and Tashkent are outside the operational range of IndiGo's current fleet."
Due to these changes, flights to Almaty will be canceled from April 27 till at least May 7. Flights to Tashkent will be canceled from April 28 until May 7.
Geopolitical tension
Tensions between India and Pakistan impact air travel
The cancellation of flights to Almaty and Tashkent comes directly in the wake of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists and injured more than 20 others.
In the wake of the tensions, Pakistan has barred Indian airlines from using its airspace.
The restriction is not just for aircraft registered in India, but also for planes owned or leased by Indian operators.