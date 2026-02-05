PB Fintech's QIP board meeting canceled, investors left guessing Business Feb 05, 2026

PB Fintech, the parent company behind Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, has unexpectedly canceled its February 5, 2026 board meeting that was supposed to discuss raising funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

No reason or new date has been shared yet, leaving investors and followers curious about what's next.