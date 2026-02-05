PB Fintech's QIP board meeting canceled, investors left guessing
PB Fintech, the parent company behind Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, has unexpectedly canceled its February 5, 2026 board meeting that was supposed to discuss raising funds through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).
No reason or new date has been shared yet, leaving investors and followers curious about what's next.
What does PB Fintech do?
They run Policybazaar, which dominates India's online insurance space with a massive 93% market share.
Alongside, they operate Paisabazaar for digital loans and PB Partners to support over four lakh advisors across 19,000 pin codes.
Their UAE branch is also on a roll.
Financial performance in the last quarter
The most recent quarter was strong for PB Fintech: net profit, revenue and EBITDA all improved year-on-year.
Paisabazaar also saw disbursals increase compared with the comparable period a year earlier.