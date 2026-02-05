Peloton lays off 11% of its global workforce
Peloton, the fitness tech brand that boomed during lockdowns, just cut 11% of its global staff as part of an existing effort to save $100 million.
Most of those let go worked in engineering and tech roles, and they'll receive severance packages.
More on Peloton's layoffs
Sales and memberships slipped.
Peloton's stock fell after a rough 30% slide last year.
The layoffs are part of an existing effort to save $100 million.
Peloton has had multiple chief marketing officers in recent years—a sign the company's been riding some bumpy roads as it tries to find its post-pandemic groove.