PhonePe IPO: Fintech giant to raise ₹12,000cr via OFS

PhonePe's dominance in UPI payments

PhonePe dominates UPI payments in India with nearly half the market share—serving over 65 crore registered users and over 23 crore monthly active users, and millions of merchants.

Every month, it handles close to 10 billion transactions worth over ₹12 lakh crore!

Beyond payments, PhonePe also offers merchant tools, insurance (lending and insurance together currently contribute about 7-11% of overall revenue), lending services, wealth management via Share. Market, shopping through its digital commerce initiatives, and even its own app store.