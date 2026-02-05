PhysicsWallah's revenue up 34% in Q3 FY26 Business Feb 05, 2026

PhysicsWallah, the edtech startup known for its competitive exam prep, saw operating revenue rise 34% year-on-year to ₹1,082.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

This strong growth follows their IPO (date not specified in the source article), which was sized at ₹3,480 crore (comprising a ₹3,100 crore fresh issue and a ₹380 crore offer for sale), with the company raising ₹3,100 crore.