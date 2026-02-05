PhysicsWallah's revenue up 34% in Q3 FY26
PhysicsWallah, the edtech startup known for its competitive exam prep, saw operating revenue rise 34% year-on-year to ₹1,082.4 crore in Q3 FY26.
This strong growth follows their IPO (date not specified in the source article), which was sized at ₹3,480 crore (comprising a ₹3,100 crore fresh issue and a ₹380 crore offer for sale), with the company raising ₹3,100 crore.
The company helps students crack JEE, NEET, and other big exams through online and offline courses, engineering programs, state board classes, and study materials.
Its focus on affordable education has made it a favorite among young aspirants.
Total revenue reached ₹1,147 crore this quarter (including interest gains), while net profit jumped 33% to ₹102.3 crore—up nearly half from last quarter alone.
Expenses grew too, mainly from higher employee costs.
After listing at a strong premium post-IPO (₹145 per share), PhysicsWallah's stock settled at ₹121.70 this week. It had a reported market cap of about ₹34,888 crore ($3.8 billion).