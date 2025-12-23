Phytochem Remedies withdraws ₹38cr IPO after weak investor interest Business Dec 23, 2025

Phytochem Remedies, based in Jammu, has called off its ₹38.22 crore IPO on the BSE SME platform after it received only 62% subscription—797 applications came in for 23.1 lakh shares at ₹98 each.

The IPO ran from December 20 to 22 but didn't attract enough demand, with shares trading flat in the gray market.