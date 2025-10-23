Polymarket eyes $15 billion valuation after ICE's $2B investment
Polymarket, the fast-growing prediction market platform, is aiming for a massive $12-15 billion valuation in its next funding round, with talks ongoing as of October 2025.
This follows Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)—the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange—investing up to $2 billion at an $8 billion pre-money valuation earlier this month.
With this move, ICE is set to become Polymarket's biggest outside backer based on the size of the investment, and CEO Shayne Coplan could soon join the ranks of the youngest self-made billionaires.
Major funding rounds in 2025
Earlier this year, Polymarket raised $200 million in June at a $1 billion valuation led by Peter Thiel's Founders Fund.
Other big names like Polychain Capital, Blockchain Capital, and Coinbase Ventures have also invested.
Blending finance and betting
Polymarket lets users trade on real-world events—sort of blending finance with a bit of friendly betting.
The platform has teamed up with DraftKings and even made history by partnering with the NHL—the first major US sports league to work with a prediction market like this.