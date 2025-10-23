Polymarket eyes $15 billion valuation after ICE's $2B investment Business Oct 23, 2025

Polymarket, the fast-growing prediction market platform, is aiming for a massive $12-15 billion valuation in its next funding round, with talks ongoing as of October 2025.

This follows Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)—the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange—investing up to $2 billion at an $8 billion pre-money valuation earlier this month.

With this move, ICE is set to become Polymarket's biggest outside backer based on the size of the investment, and CEO Shayne Coplan could soon join the ranks of the youngest self-made billionaires.