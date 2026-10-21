Premji Invest leads ₹1,000cr Vegafin Capital round, buys Bizloan stake

Vegafin's founder Bijith Bhaskar wants to leverage AI and harness data from multiple sources for faster, granular, and accurate assessment of small-business credit risk.

This move fits right in with Premji's ongoing support for tech-driven finance. He's previously backed companies like Pramaana Labs and Databricks.

With this investment, Premji Invest is doubling down on AI solutions that could make borrowing smoother for India's small businesses.