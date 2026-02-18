Prosus aims to quintuple India portfolio in 4 years
Prosus, the global internet giant behind Swiggy, Meesho, PayU, ixigo, and Rapido, just set a bold goal: it wants to boost its India portfolio from $10 billion to $50 billion in the next four years.
CEO Fabricio Bloisi shared this target at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
AI lab, tech partnerships on the cards
Prosus is betting on growing the value of its Indian companies—and it's already seeing wins: both PayU and Swiggy have turned profitable in their main businesses.
Looking ahead, Prosus plans to open an AI lab in India (timeline not specified) (think European-level tech) and will team up with the government's "AI for All" initiative.
More IPOs coming up
To fuel more growth, Prosus said it will invest in startups.
Plus, more IPOs are planned (timeline not specified)—so some companies in its portfolio may pursue listings.