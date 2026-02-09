Radiance Renewables raises $100 million amid credit rating downgrade Business Feb 09, 2026

Radiance Renewables, backed by Eversource Capital, just landed $100 million in fresh funding—split evenly between Impact Fund Denmark and Dutch bank FMO.

The timing is interesting, as this comes after their credit rating was downgraded earlier this year.

The new cash will help Radiance stay on track with its growth and expansion goals.