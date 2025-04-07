What's the story

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing giant Rapido is venturing into the fintech space by creating a separate subsidiary, according to YourStory.

The move comes as another step in its diversification journey beyond its core mobility business.

The new unit will operate independently, with a focus on lending and other financial services.

"They are looking at a fintech subsidiary, but nothing has been finalized yet," an insider familiar with the plans told YourStory.