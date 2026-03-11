RBI allows NBFCs to use quarterly profits in owned fund

Experts say this will help keep better track of companies

To use those quarterly profits, NBFCs need to get their numbers reviewed or audited every quarter.

They must reduce a portion of the average dividend paid over the last three financial years from eligible quarterly profits; any losses this year must be fully taken out.

No shortcuts allowed.

Experts like Hari Hara Mishra say these changes should make financial reports more realistic and help everyone keep better track of how these companies are really doing throughout the year.