RBI doubles individual loan limit for IPOs
Starting October 1, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is letting banks lend up to ₹25 lakh per person for IPOs—more than double the old ₹10 lakh cap.
This move is expected to give high net worth individuals (HNIs) more financial muscle when applying for public offerings, as retail investors are subject to separate regulatory limits.
Loan limits against shares raised
RBI has also raised the loan limit against shares from ₹20 lakh to ₹1 crore per individual and removed caps on lending against listed debt securities.
This should help Indian companies access bigger loans for acquisitions and growth, while making it easier for regular folks to leverage their investments.
Broader changes in lending rules
These updates are part of RBI's broader plan to make borrowing simpler and more affordable.
But starting in 2027, stricter rules like Basel 3 capital standards will kick in.
NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) still have a separate ₹1 crore cap per borrower for IPO financing.