RBI doubles individual loan limit for IPOs Business Oct 01, 2025

Starting October 1, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is letting banks lend up to ₹25 lakh per person for IPOs—more than double the old ₹10 lakh cap.

This move is expected to give high net worth individuals (HNIs) more financial muscle when applying for public offerings, as retail investors are subject to separate regulatory limits.