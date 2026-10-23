RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra warns of AI-driven bank breaches abroad
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is sounding the alarm about new cyber threats fueled by artificial intelligence.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra, speaking at the NDTV World Summit, said both RBI and banks are stepping up their IT defenses after seeing AI agents breach bank systems abroad.
He made it clear that with tech evolving so fast, staying ahead of hackers is a real challenge.
RBI cites SBI 3,897 records exposure
Malhotra shared that RBI keeps a close eye on banks' and NBFCs's security practices, making sure they keep up with regulations and patch vulnerabilities quickly.
The recent State Bank of India suspected exposure of 3,897 customer records, where 3,897 customer records were suspected to have been exposed, shows just how high the stakes are for keeping our info safe in a digital world.