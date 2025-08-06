RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

The RBI has maintained its GDP growth projection at 6.5% for FY26, while revising the CPI inflation downwards to 3.1% from an earlier estimate of 3.7%. Despite the prevailing challenges, Malhotra remains optimistic about India's economic prospects in the changing global order, citing its inherent strength and robust fundamentals as key factors driving monetary policy transmission during this easing cycle.

Financial implications

No immediate change in EMIs for existing borrowers

The RBI's decision to keep the repo rate unchanged means no immediate change in EMIs for existing borrowers. For new borrowers, interest rates on home, auto, and personal loans are likely to remain stable. This will ensure that loan affordability remains unchanged in the short term. As a result of this decision, deposit interest rates are also expected to remain stable for now.