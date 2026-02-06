RBI's new rules for small NBFCs: What it means

The Reserve Bank of India just made life simpler for smaller non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). If an NBFC has assets not exceeding ₹1,000 crore, no public funds, and doesn't deal directly with customers, it no longer needs to register with the RBI. This move is set to help niche fintechs and lenders cut through red tape and grow faster.

More than 1,000 branches without waiting for green light Eligible NBFCs can now open more than 1,000 branches without waiting for RBI's green light.

The idea is to let these smaller players expand their reach without getting bogged down by paperwork—making it easier for them to serve new areas and customers.

