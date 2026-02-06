Realme to lay off entire sales team in India
Business
Realme is letting go of its sales team in India following its January 2026 merger with OPPO.
The move is part of a bigger plan to reintegrate Realme into OPPO as a sub-brand, optimize resources, share R&D and integrate after-sales and support services under OPPO, aiming to cut overlaps and boost efficiency.
Sales staff to resign by April 30
Sales staff are being asked to resign by April 30, 2026, while retail employees and managers will stay on for another month or two.
OPPO will handle integration of after-sales and support services, as the smartphone market faces a rocky year.
Realme's journey from sub-brand to independent entity and back
Realme started out as an OPPO sub-brand but quickly struck out on its own—gaining rapid traction before circling back under OPPO with this latest merger.