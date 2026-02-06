Realme to lay off entire sales team in India Business Feb 06, 2026

Realme is letting go of its sales team in India following its January 2026 merger with OPPO.

The move is part of a bigger plan to reintegrate Realme into OPPO as a sub-brand, optimize resources, share R&D and integrate after-sales and support services under OPPO, aiming to cut overlaps and boost efficiency.