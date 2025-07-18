Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator to expand in home appliances market
What's the story
Reliance Retail, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., has acquired the iconic home appliances brand Kelvinator. The move is part of Reliance's strategy to dominate India's fast-growing consumer durables market. The acquisition will leverage Reliance's massive retail network and Kelvinator's legacy of innovation and trusted performance to make high-quality, globally benchmarked products more accessible to Indian households.
Executive statement
Acquisition will broaden offering of trusted global innovations
Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., said the acquisition of Kelvinator is a pivotal moment in their mission. She emphasized it would enable them to significantly broaden their offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers. "This is powerfully supported by our unmatched scale, comprehensive service capabilities, and market-leading distribution network," she added.
Growth plans
Reliance Retail's plans for Kelvinator
Reliance Retail is strategically positioned to accelerate category growth, deepen consumer engagement, and unlock substantial long-term opportunities within India's dynamic consumer durables market. The company plans to leverage Kelvinator's brand equity and product development legacy to scale up offerings across key consumer durable categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances.