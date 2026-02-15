Renaissance Global's revenue hits record ₹962.9 crore
Business
Renaissance Global (RGL) just posted its best-ever quarter, with profits up 36.5% to ₹33.2 crore and consolidated revenue hitting a record ₹962.9 crore for October-December 2025.
The company's growth stands out in a tough market, showing it's finding ways to win.
D2C business soars, in-house brands shine
A big highlight: RGL's direct-to-consumer (D2C) business grew by nearly 38%, reaching ₹91 crore—thanks to popular in-house brands like Jean Dousset and Irasva.
Core business revenue (excluding bullion) also climbed 16%, signaling strong demand for its jewelry lines.
PBT grows faster than revenue, signaling smart cost control
Profits before tax jumped over 31% to ₹42 crore, growing faster than core business revenue—a sign of smart cost control and operating leverage.
EBITDA rose almost 20%, though gross margins dipped.