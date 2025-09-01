Rent vs EMI: The housing conundrum in 2025 Business Sep 01, 2025

Rents in big Indian cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad have slowed their climb this year—growing just 7-9% in 2025 compared to the much steeper hikes between 2021 and 2024.

But if you're thinking about buying instead of renting, brace yourself: EMIs for a typical home are still almost double the monthly rent.

For many first-time buyers and middle-income families, that's making home ownership feel even further out of reach.