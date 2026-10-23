Reserve Bank of India orders forensic checks after credential exposure
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) just told banks, payment system operators and other entities under its purview: if they get exposed to any exposure of credentials or confirmed unauthorized access, they need to run a forensic check on their tech systems: no shortcuts.
This move comes after warnings about the growing use of artificial intelligence agents to carry out cyberattacks targeting Indian entities.
Until the investigation says otherwise, RBI says treat your systems like they're compromised.
RBI urges MFA, admin lockdown, reporting
RBI also wants these companies to seriously step up their cybersecurity game: think multi-factor authentication for administrative access, locking down admin access, and keeping track of all their APIs (basically the tech connectors).
If any such incidents pop up after exposure of credentials or confirmed unauthorized access, they have to report it to the central office and the relevant regional office within the stipulated timeline.
The goal: make sure everyone's money (and data) stays safe in a world where digital threats are only getting smarter.