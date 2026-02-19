Ronaldo invests in Herbalife's health platform Pro2col

Cristiano Ronaldo just invested $7.5 million for a 10% stake in Herbalife's Pro2col Software, deepening his long-running partnership with the brand.

What is Pro2col? Pro2col is Herbalife's AI-powered health platform that uses an individual's unique data to build custom wellness plans.

Its standout feature, Pro2Score, tracks things like sleep, anxiety, and daily habits to give you actionable health insights.

Since a beta rollout (date not specified in the source), over 7,000 distributors have engaged with the platform.

How does it work? Pro2col helps Herbalife distributors connect better with customers and makes personalized nutrition easier to access.

It's available in beta in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico now—and will roll out to more countries (timing not specified).