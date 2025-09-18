Next Article
Rupee drops to 87.96 against US dollar
Business
The Indian rupee opened lower at 87.96 against the US dollar on Thursday, dropping 16 paise after the US Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut since December 2024.
This move pushed up the dollar's value and led to a similar dip in other Asian currencies too.
Fed lowers rates by 25 basis points
The Fed lowered rates by 25 basis points to help with slowing economic growth and rising unemployment risks, signaling more possible cuts ahead.
Looking forward, currency expert Anil Kumar Bhansali says the rupee should stay range-bound for now, as everyone waits to see what comes out of an upcoming US-India trade tariffs meeting that could shake things up further.