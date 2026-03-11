Rupee hits 92.04 against dollar as Iran-Israel tensions escalate
The Indian rupee dropped to 92.04 against the US dollar on Wednesday, partly because oil prices rose past $90 a barrel amid exchanges of missile strikes between the US Israel and Iran.
State-run banks tried to slow the fall, but a weaker rupee means pricier imports, and that could push up everyday costs for everyone.
A weaker rupee and rising oil prices could mean trouble
When the rupee weakens and oil gets expensive, it can lead to higher fuel and transport costs, which often trickle down into everything from groceries to gadgets.
As Finrex Treasury Advisors put it, a weaker rupee increases the cost of oil imports and can drive inflation for consumers and businesses alike.
Indian stock markets fell over 1.5%
Global markets are jittery. Shipping routes near Iran have been hit by attacks, raising concerns about supply chains.
Meanwhile, Indian stock markets fell over 1.5%, with investors waiting for key US inflation data that could shape what happens next with interest rates and prices worldwide.